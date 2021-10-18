How do you get an Exell Spreadsheet to count up to 4,294,967,296

scharfshutze009

How do you get an Exell Spreadsheet to count up to 4,294,967,296 in Decimal without having to type each Formula into each cell if this is possible? I tried =IF(A2=INT(A2),0,LEN(MID(A2-INT(A2),FIND(".",A2,1),LEN(A2)-FIND(".",A2,1)))), but it didn't help much and I could only find three pages of relevant answers in my webpage search using Google Chrome. I'm using LibreOffice actually and not Microsoft Excel because I can't afford the subscription.
 
Nobu

Special copy: copy formula. Should automatically change cell values as if you used the copy handle, although I'm not certain on that.
 
scharfshutze009

Nobu said:
Special copy: copy formula. Should automatically change cell values as if you used the copy handle, although I'm not certain on that.
Thank and sorry I should have been more specific. By that I mean I'm trying to create a Non-Printable ASCII character chart and I want a formula or function that will automatically fills the rows in decimal up 4,294,967,296. Then I want it to count up to automatically fill the rows up to 4,296,967,296 in Octal, Hexidecimal, ASCII, and Binary. I don't think this is the right forum to ask, but where should I ask such a question if not here on hard forum. I did up to 255 so far, but it was all manuallly and very tedious, which if I actually knew what I was doing it would even be necessary to fill each cell manually in dot docx using libre writer.
 
