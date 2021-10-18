scharfshutze009
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- May 22, 2010
- Messages
- 2,002
How do you get an Exell Spreadsheet to count up to 4,294,967,296 in Decimal without having to type each Formula into each cell if this is possible? I tried =IF(A2=INT(A2),0,LEN(MID(A2-INT(A2),FIND(".",A2,1),LEN(A2)-FIND(".",A2,1)))), but it didn't help much and I could only find three pages of relevant answers in my webpage search using Google Chrome. I'm using LibreOffice actually and not Microsoft Excel because I can't afford the subscription.