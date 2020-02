if you want to keep your cutscenes etc, do this.



A: make a copy of all of the movie files in the movie folder, just keep them in the movie folder.



B: rename the 3 files that you think are the intro clips



C: start up KOTOR, make sure that those 3 ARE the intro movies.



D: if the intro movies are still there, replace the renamed files with the copies, rinse and repeat with the rest of the files.