How do you damage 58 GPU's.. 29x 3080, 10x 3080, 13x 3090, 6x 3090T?

Binar

[H]ard|Gawd
Dec 8, 2007
1,098
https://www.ebay.com/itm/335397863545

Lot of 58 Nvidia GPU's of the following models.
29 RTX 3080 MISC brands
10 RTX 3080 Ti MISC brands
13 RTX 3090 MISC brands
6 RTX 3090 Ti MISC brands

Some GPU's get artifacting video, others get no video, some look brand new while others have damage to PCIe slot or backplate/IO. Some are Vendor RMA rejects. no cards are fully functional and should be treated as needing repair or scrap. No retail box or cables included just the bare cards with anti static bags.

If you have questions or need additional pictures please ask, do not bid without understanding that these are non-functional cards and returns will not be accepted. You will get the exact cards that are in the pictures and they will be the quantities and models listed above.
 
Binar said:
Roughly how much do you think they are worth given they are all repaired? Id say 25k to 30k.
id say less than 20k, from all my hours of bing watching gfx repair videos one thing ive noticed is, 1/3 of them will be need a new core, another 3rd will have some rare part you can only get from an exact donor card, so most of those cards will be scrap binned. all by design ofc, gfx card manufacturers wouldnt want you keeping a card for a decade.
 
Probably a bunch of chinese reverse-engineering rejects/failures/thefts, which were auctioned off from larger pallet quantities...
Crosshairs said:
he's gonna take it in the shorts with that shipping quote
That's for sure, but if the seller is the one who damaged all those cards or allowed it to happen, they deserve to get jacked, slacked and wacked :D
 
