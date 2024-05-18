How do you damage 58 GPU's.. 29x 3080, 10x 3080, 13x 3090, 6x 3090T?

https://www.ebay.com/itm/335397863545
Lot of 58 Nvidia GPU's of the following models.
29 RTX 3080 MISC brands
10 RTX 3080 Ti MISC brands
13 RTX 3090 MISC brands
6 RTX 3090 Ti MISC brands
Some GPU's get artifacting video, others get no video, some look brand new while others have damage to PCIe slot or backplate/IO. Some are Vendor RMA rejects. no cards are fully functional and should be treated as needing repair or scrap. No retail box or cables included just the bare cards with anti static bags.
If you have questions or need additional pictures please ask, do not bid without understanding that these are non-functional cards and returns will not be accepted. You will get the exact cards that are in the pictures and they will be the quantities and models listed above.
