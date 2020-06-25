How do you configure Windows to start/stop a service when opening/closing an application?

F

fatryan

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2004
Messages
1,233
My company uses Palo Alto Networks Global Protect for RDC for us working at home. I've found that Global Protect will continue to run in the background after disconnecting and will restart after I force close it, neither of which I like. At present, I've set the service to manual start, but in order to start it I need to go into to task manager. Launching the app does work for opening the app, but i cannot start the service until i manually start it in task manager.

This is getting annoying, and it still doesn't prevent me from forgetting to disconnect the service. I just found it's been running for 2 days. I don't want all my internet traffic getting filtered through my company's firewall.

So i was hoping to find a way to auto-start the service when I launch the RDC app and auto-stop the service when closing the RDC app. I was looking at task scheduler, but I'm not really sure how to configure it in there. I was trying to set the RDC app as the trigger, but there are multiple RDC options to choose from. I also have no clue what to put for event ID. It looks like I would need 2 tasks, 1 to start the service and 1 to stop it, is that right? Is there a better and/or easier way to do this?
 
F

Farva

Shens!
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
35,957
Is this your personal device or a company device?

Have you contacted support to report the issue?
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
6,096
I would make a batch file for the opening, but unsure on the closing. Probably able to be done the same way, but I don't know the commands.
 
F

fatryan

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2004
Messages
1,233
Farva said:
Is this your personal device or a company device?

Have you contacted support to report the issue?
Click to expand...
Jesus that was a fast reply! Lol

This is my personal device, to which i have full access.

I did not contact my IT dept. because frankly I don't think it's their concern.
 
F

fatryan

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2004
Messages
1,233
auntjemima said:
I would make a batch file for the opening, but unsure on the closing. Probably able to be done the same way, but I don't know the commands.
Click to expand...
A batch file to launch both? That could work. But the disconnect is really the critical part ha ha
 
F

Farva

Shens!
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
35,957
fatryan said:
Jesus that was a fast reply! Lol

This is my personal device, to which i have full access.

I did not contact my IT dept. because frankly I don't think it's their concern.
Click to expand...
It is their concern. Your personal device connecting to their network. Their app running on your pc. If the app shouldn't be running while it is not connected, perhaps they can configure it to do so.
 
OFaceSIG

OFaceSIG

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 31, 2009
Messages
2,367
If this was me I would virtualize another instance of Windows on your machine and run it within the virtualized instance. My work gets no access to my personal devices, efffffff that.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Farva
like this
F

fatryan

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2004
Messages
1,233
Farva said:
It is their concern. Your personal device connecting to their network. Their app running on your pc. If the app shouldn't be running while it is not connected, perhaps they can configure it to do so.
Click to expand...
Well they can't even figure out the simplest of issues on my machine at the office, so I'm not expecting that they can solve this issue. My company probably wants to spy on us anyway.
 
F

fatryan

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2004
Messages
1,233
OFaceSIG said:
If this was me I would virtualize another instance of Windows on your machine and run it within the virtualized instance. My work gets no access to my personal devices, efffffff that.
Click to expand...
Yeah i know nothing about VMs, so that's way more work than I could handle now lol
 
F

fatryan

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2004
Messages
1,233
ryan_975 said:
Batch file

start service
start app
stop service

exit
Click to expand...
That would just immediately stop the service, no? The service still needs to run while I'm on RDC. I just don't want it to run when I'm not on RDC. I tried creating 2 batch files to start/stop, but i can't seem to figure out the syntax. I keep getting access denied errors. I'm basically just running the following:

net stop PanGPS.exe
pause

And:

net stop PanGPS
pause

Also tried:

sc stop PanGPS
pause

And other variations with and without file extension and path. The path is to Program Files, and the service runs at the SYSTEM level... Not sure if either of those matter. My user has read and execute privileges, so that should be sufficient, no?
 
F

fatryan

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2004
Messages
1,233
OFaceSIG said:
Dude, virtualbox is free and stupid easy to use. I promise you'd figure it out in like 5 mins.
Click to expand...
I have another ongoing thread discussing the use of VMs for running either FreeNAS or Unraid to handle redudancy of my Plex storage. So I've been trying to get info on exactly how it all works but so far have been reluctant to experiment given the fact that this is a workstation I use regularly.
 
R

ryan_975

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 6, 2006
Messages
14,723
fatryan said:
That would just immediately stop the service, no? The service still needs to run while I'm on RDC. I just don't want it to run when I'm not on RDC. I tried creating 2 batch files to start/stop, but i can't seem to figure out the syntax. I keep getting access denied errors. I'm basically just running the following:

net stop PanGPS.exe
pause

And:

net stop PanGPS
pause

Also tried:

sc stop PanGPS
pause

And other variations with and without file extension and path. The path is to Program Files, and the service runs at the SYSTEM level... Not sure if either of those matter. My user has read and execute privileges, so that should be sufficient, no?
Click to expand...
Having the app between the start and stop commands for the service forces the batch file to wait until the app exits before moving on to the stop service command.

You have to run with admin privileges to avoid the access denied error.
 
F

fatryan

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2004
Messages
1,233
ryan_975 said:
Having the app between the start and stop commands for the service forces the batch file to wait until the app exits before moving on to the stop service command.

You have to run with admin privileges to avoid the access denied error.
Click to expand...
Is that unique to services? Cause I use batch processing for some things at work, and if I do not create some kind of artificial delay like pinging a non-existent server x-amount of times it'll just open all instances of the application simultaneously.

I tried running with admin privileges, but that also did not work. What is the correct syntax for the service name? Am I supposed to include the file extension or filepath?

Edit: Nevermind, now its working. No idea what happened before. Is there a command I can add to bypass UAC?
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top