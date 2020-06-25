How do you configure Windows to start/stop a service when opening/closing an application?

My company uses Palo Alto Networks Global Protect for RDC for us working at home. I've found that Global Protect will continue to run in the background after disconnecting and will restart after I force close it, neither of which I like. At present, I've set the service to manual start, but in order to start it I need to go into to task manager. Launching the app does work for opening the app, but i cannot start the service until i manually start it in task manager.



This is getting annoying, and it still doesn't prevent me from forgetting to disconnect the service. I just found it's been running for 2 days. I don't want all my internet traffic getting filtered through my company's firewall.



So i was hoping to find a way to auto-start the service when I launch the RDC app and auto-stop the service when closing the RDC app. I was looking at task scheduler, but I'm not really sure how to configure it in there. I was trying to set the RDC app as the trigger, but there are multiple RDC options to choose from. I also have no clue what to put for event ID. It looks like I would need 2 tasks, 1 to start the service and 1 to stop it, is that right? Is there a better and/or easier way to do this?