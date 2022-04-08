How do these new laptop CPUs compare to my old 9900k?

Nebell
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 20, 2015
- Messages
- 2,105
I'm thinking mainly Core i7-1260P as I want an ultrabook + GPU enclosure when the next gen cards hit the market. That would put me into a better position for 4k gaming than what I have now (3080).
9900k is overclocked to 4.7ghz all core.
I can't really find any great comparison besides this:
https://www.cpu-monkey.com/en/compare_cpu-intel_core_i7_1260p-vs-intel_core_i9_9900
They seem pretty equal?
9900k is overclocked to 4.7ghz all core.
I can't really find any great comparison besides this:
https://www.cpu-monkey.com/en/compare_cpu-intel_core_i7_1260p-vs-intel_core_i9_9900
They seem pretty equal?