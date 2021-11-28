How do I uninstall Chrome Browser from Win10?



The top dozen+ search returns are .... go to Apps list, click uninstall. OR go to control panel, programs, click uninstall.



BUT GOOGLE CHROME IS NOT IN THE APPS LIST OR THE CONTROL PANEL PROGRAMS LIST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!111!!!111!



I even tried downloading a couple "uninstaller" programs and they simply pull up what's in the Apps or control panel programs list. wtf.



Am I more retarded than usual and missing the obvious? Halp meh puleeeze!!!