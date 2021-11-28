How do I uninstall Chrome Browser from Win10?

kindasmart

How do I uninstall Chrome Browser from Win10?

The top dozen+ search returns are .... go to Apps list, click uninstall. OR go to control panel, programs, click uninstall.

BUT GOOGLE CHROME IS NOT IN THE APPS LIST OR THE CONTROL PANEL PROGRAMS LIST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!111!!!111!

I even tried downloading a couple "uninstaller" programs and they simply pull up what's in the Apps or control panel programs list. wtf.

Am I more retarded than usual and missing the obvious? Halp meh puleeeze!!!
 
pendragon1

sounds like it didnt add registry entries correctly. you could try installing a newer version. see if it registers properly and you can uninstall it or you might be able to just delete the folder.
 
kindasmart

pendragon1 said:
sounds like it didnt add registry entries correctly. you could try installing a newer version. see if it registers properly and you can uninstall it or you might be able to just delete the folder.
I tried installing again to see if that would "fix things" and allow a clean uninstall but it didn't seem to work. But maybe just wipe folder first and try again. Good idea.

It's the 9yo box from this thread so I'm planing on getting something new or refurb anyways. Just a WTF moment and I was a bit overcome with frustration.
 
