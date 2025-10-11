  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

How do I turn on Live search in file explorer in Win10 LTSC?

B

Bird222

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Dec 1, 2000
Messages
1,385
I'm wanting the feature where you start typing a word in the search field on an explorer window and the results start to immediately populate.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top