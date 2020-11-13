How do I tell why Windows 10 restarted?

ZodaEX

Joined
Sep 17, 2004
Messages
3,736
I suspect that my Win10 PC might currently have a instability that causes it to restart it's self occasionally. I'm trying to narrow down what the problem is, but in the process of doing that I have actually seen Windows 10 force-restart my PC to install updates. (without my explicit permission)
When I come back to my PC to find that it's been re-started, is there a way to tell if it had been restarted to install an update, or restarted due to a crash?
 
