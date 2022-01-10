How do I stop Safari on iOS from doing this?

When you open Safari on iOS, you see icons/shortcuts for your most frequently visited websites. Say https://hardforum.com is one of them. If I use that HardForum shortcut but keep visiting the General Gaming section most of the time, the HardForum shortcut (https://hardforum.com) will eventually learn that and directly take me to the General Gaming section when I tap on it. I want it to go to the main page regardless of whatever section I frequent most. Is there any way to stop Safari from doing this?