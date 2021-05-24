Yes the SSD is small and old but it does fine for now. Was bought a long time ago when SSDs were expensive. Yes she will get a new one sooner or later. That or I will get her a new SSD.So how do I stop my Mom from using her 120 GB SSD for pictures too instead of just Windows and Applications? I told her but what the best and easiest way to prevent it? She likes to put the pictures in folders on the desktop. The picture drive is the second hard drive D: drive but of course it is only a SATA drive. Still works well.Yes the pc is pretty old so a M2 SSD is not supported.Heck it is a Intel i5 2500k so yes kinda old.The only idea I can come up with is change the location of windows desktop to the second SATA Drive D: drive. Is that possible ? How ?Right now 70 GB out of 120 GB is being used on the SSD. It is kinda notable too.Yes I told her not to use C for photos. Anyway if the drive was 1 TB I wouldn't really care. I am just trying to prevent her SSD drive from getting full and slowing down the whole system.