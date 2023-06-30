How do I remove a Windows WIRED network password

Deadjasper

Oct 28, 2001
2,421
Google comes up with a jillion references to WIRELESS network and nothing for wired.

I have a TrueNAS box that Windows is seeing as "truenas" even tho the host name is "Scale". Linux shows it properly. I need to remove the password Windows 7 has stored for "truenas".

TIA
 
