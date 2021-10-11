How do I only save file name and add 4 extra lines when saving to a text file.

Not Sure where or if listing this is relative in this forum. Being new uncertain.
but here goes..PHP code question....i think "basename" is the right direction..
right now the output is
./video/Clover Hill Official Music Video Leaves A Scar.mp4
I need it o be
Clover Hill Official Music Video Leaves A Scar
with the addition of 4 extra blank lines at the top
PHP:
$folder = '../video';
$data = implode(PHP_EOL, glob($folder . "/*.mp4"));
$my_file = 'schedule.txt';
$handle = fopen($my_file, 'w') or die("Cannot open file: ". $my_file);
fwrite($handle, $data);
fclose($handle);
