How do I only save file name and add 4 extra lines when saving to a text file.

PHP: $folder = '../video'; $data = implode(PHP_EOL, glob($folder . "/*.mp4")); $my_file = 'schedule.txt'; $handle = fopen($my_file, 'w') or die("Cannot open file: ". $my_file); fwrite($handle, $data); fclose($handle);

Not Sure where or if listing this is relative in this forum. Being new uncertain.but here goes..PHP code question....i think "basename" is the right direction..right now the output is./video/Clover Hill Official Music Video Leaves A Scar.mp4I need it o beClover Hill Official Music Video Leaves A Scarwith the addition of 4 extra blank lines at the top