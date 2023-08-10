How do I make Linux see a network computer?

Deadjasper
Linux Mint Cinnamon fully up to date.
Computer it cannot see is a FreeNAS Core box. I can see it and log in just fine from a Debian box but not my mint box. And it does not show up in Angry IP Scanner.
I suspect it will eventually show up on it's own but how can I force Mint to actually look and see what's on the network rather than pull it's info from some bullshit source as it is obviously doing now?
This has always been a problem with the mint box but apparently doesn't affect the Debian box, it always sees what's out there,
TIA
