How do I install a laptop HDD without the metal bracket/caddy?

I've got an old laptop off of Ebay that didn't include a HDD or it's bracket. Is there a method of securing a HDD to its laptop port without the HDD bracket/caddy? Would you recommend using tape or some sort of adhesive tack? I've done some research but there doesn't seem to be any conventional wisdom on this.

Also, I can't find any HDD caddies for the laptop model I have...well, at least not inside the US.



Any ideas?



Model: Lenovo Thinkpad Edge 15 0319-46u