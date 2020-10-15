How do i increase Windows limit to remove apps error of "1024 sockets"?

Please kindly how exactly to increase the Windows 10 limit so the apps (in this case Python script) does not complain like: "OSError: cannot watch more than 1024 sockets"?
System Explorer tool shows that i am using around 65000 handles. This number seems familiar to me to some kind of limit or something.
I have found something, though not sure yet if that is relevant:
http://mikedopp.com/2007/increasing-user-handle-and-gdi-handle-limits/
https://weblogs.asp.net/mikedopp/increasing-user-handle-and-gdi-handle-limits
 
