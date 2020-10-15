How do i increase Windows limit to remove apps error of "1024 sockets"?

postcd
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2016
- Messages
- 79
Please kindly how exactly to increase the Windows 10 limit so the apps (in this case Python script) does not complain like: "OSError: cannot watch more than 1024 sockets"?
System Explorer tool shows that i am using around 65000 handles. This number seems familiar to me to some kind of limit or something.
I have found something, though not sure yet if that is relevant:
http://mikedopp.com/2007/increasing-user-handle-and-gdi-handle-limits/
https://weblogs.asp.net/mikedopp/increasing-user-handle-and-gdi-handle-limits
System Explorer tool shows that i am using around 65000 handles. This number seems familiar to me to some kind of limit or something.
I have found something, though not sure yet if that is relevant:
http://mikedopp.com/2007/increasing-user-handle-and-gdi-handle-limits/
https://weblogs.asp.net/mikedopp/increasing-user-handle-and-gdi-handle-limits