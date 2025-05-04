How do I get the latest version of dlss per game?

I don't use the nv app. Should I? I heard good things about rtx hdr but I don't like the performance hit. Should I use it vs autohdr?
Also I want to make sure that I am always using the latest version of dlss for each of my games. How do I do this? Do I need the nv app? How to I get this working?
Thanks!
5070ti
285k
64gb ram
