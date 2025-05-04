  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

How do I get the latest version of dlss per game?

J

jarablue

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 31, 2003
Messages
1,548
I don't use the nv app. Should I? I heard good things about rtx hdr but I don't like the performance hit. Should I use it vs autohdr?

Also I want to make sure that I am always using the latest version of dlss for each of my games. How do I do this? Do I need the nv app? How to I get this working?

Thanks!

5070ti
285k
64gb ram
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top