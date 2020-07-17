How do I get rid of Microsoft Edge and Skype on Windows 10 Pro ? They mysteriously installed themselfs

This is how you can uninstall Skype and Edge on your Windows 10 device:
1. Power on your Windows 10 computer and then press either the Windows key on your keyboard or click the Windows button located at the bottom right-hand corner of your screen.
2. Scroll through the applications on your computer, and then right-click on the Skype/Edge app and click "Uninstall" from the pop-up menu.

I hope this helps!
 
The New edge is nice but has its bugs and other issues. Both of these are pre-installed like Internet Exploreer used to be. Justin hits it on the head.
Reapers adds a good point. Just remove from your taskbar and ignore it!
 
Firefox ftw.
Expect when it fails which unfortunately seems to be the case more and more. It's still my preferred browser but there are some sites and web based interfaces that it just doesn't handle well.
It's biggest advantage is the fact that it still allows you more granular control over the add ins. Edge and Chrome have made it harder to actually use your own AV and instead have to depend on their tracking infested security.
 
How do you uninstall Skype? You just uninstall it.

Edge you use to download your browser of choice then ignore it like we did for years before like with IE. There is no "needing to keep it updated".
 
Edge is part of Windows now, it's not going anywhere. Just set Firefox as the default browser.
Yeah, I remember hearing that about the last Edge. And that it was "too critical to Windows 10 to get rid of, yada yada". Total BS, just like every component Microsoft thinks they can force adoption of through making it uninstallable.

Fortunately you can rip Edge out altogether with MSMG Toolkit, along with most of the other MS crapware, but the ISO has to be de-bloated pre-installation. This process is a little more involved than installing LTSC, but at least you can run the latest build of W10 Pro, and it only has to be done once.
 
