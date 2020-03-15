How do I get rid of dust off my Mobo/PC hardware?hi

Hey, guys
I bought one of those PC dusters/blowers off Amazon. It's the Xpower X2 airrow dust/blower. Can I use it on my Mobo and the rest of my PC hardware like gpu, SSD, etc.? the blower is very powerful, and I don't want to damage any of the hardware. I was going to use it to blow dust off my case.
Thanks.
