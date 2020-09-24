How do I fix the windows 10 desktop?

I've never seen this before and I have no idea how to fix it. It's my father-in-laws Dell laptop. It was running 7 and he wanted to upgrade it to 10. After the upgrade, it still looks like the pic on the right side - the task bar. I can't move or change anything. I then installed Open Shell and it did not fix it either. Screen shots below. The issue is the task bar on the right. My father-in-law has no idea how that happened. It even shows the language info which I can't remove either. Is there a way to reset the desktop to default?