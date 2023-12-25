How do I ensure I properly get text alerts on my Android phone?

I had given up on Facebook. Someone managed to use its system against me be making multiple request to reset my password. So I eventually decided to live without it.But I begrudgingly found that Facebook can be a useful tool to make contact with people to discuss a variety of technologies. So I decided to give it another try and I was able to give Facebook authentication in the form of a camera shot of my ID. They sent me a link to reset my password.Now, here is the issue I am having. I am able to use my email to authenticate but I have a problem with Facebook when it comes to receiving text messages. For some reason, I am completely unable to receive text messages from Facebook on my Android phone.I am not sure if this is a Facebook issue or an Android phone issue. I am able to get text phone notification from other platforms. The only one I have a problem with is Facebook.For some reason, I have three apps on my Android device.I have this one:which leads to this screenand it does not go anywhere when I click the button.I have this one:which leads to this screenand it does not go anywhere when I click the button.But then there is this one:which leads to this screen:and then I am able to view my text messages. I am thinking that I should remove the other two apps. What do you think? What are some steps I can take to fix my issue?