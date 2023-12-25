How do I ensure I properly get text alerts on my Android phone?

I had given up on Facebook. Someone managed to use its system against me be making multiple request to reset my password. So I eventually decided to live without it.

But I begrudgingly found that Facebook can be a useful tool to make contact with people to discuss a variety of technologies. So I decided to give it another try and I was able to give Facebook authentication in the form of a camera shot of my ID. They sent me a link to reset my password.

Now, here is the issue I am having. I am able to use my email to authenticate but I have a problem with Facebook when it comes to receiving text messages. For some reason, I am completely unable to receive text messages from Facebook on my Android phone.

I am not sure if this is a Facebook issue or an Android phone issue. I am able to get text phone notification from other platforms. The only one I have a problem with is Facebook.

For some reason, I have three apps on my Android device.
I have this one:
which leads to this screen
and it does not go anywhere when I click the button.
I have this one:
which leads to this screen
and it does not go anywhere when I click the button.
But then there is this one:
which leads to this screen:
and then I am able to view my text messages. I am thinking that I should remove the other two apps. What do you think? What are some steps I can take to fix my issue?
 
FYI SMS as MFA is the LEAST secure method, period, infact you should not associate a phone number with any sites you do not need to. Instead us a proper MFA app (Google Auth, Authy, MS Auth,) or a smart card even (Yubikey)

As to why, could be your carrier doesnt like facebook, or how ever FB is sending said messages does not meet proper SMS or Auth MS standards..

As for those apps. NONE of those are facebook apps...

honestly if your FB got compromised, just reset your phone to factory and start clean..
 
I don't know what you're asking exactly OP, but afaik you have to have Messenger installed to direct message on Facebook mobile.
 
