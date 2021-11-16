How do I determine if my CPU is a Chinese Fake?

Never even thought about that.

The BIOS says 3.33GHZ so what are the differences (If any, other then markings?)



Any tools that I can run from a flash drive? I just booted it up and went into the BIOS no EFI/UEFI too old it's from 2010 it already has the last BIOS available for it.





any boot-able ones?

How? I don't know how to overclock a "Modern" PC the last one I did was an AMD K6/2 with jumpers and DIP switches 266MHZ to 333MHZ I was 13 I was a total NEWBIE and I just did the max that board supported I kept wondering why I kept getting BSOD's LoL!