How do I determine if my CPU is a Chinese Fake?

I was recently given an Asus X58 Sabertooth motherboard with what I assume to be a fake Xeon X5680
It had no ram or video card (Excuse me GPU LoL) I used some spare DDR 3 and an old Nvidia GT53o to test it.
It posts and say the CPU is an Xeon X5680 but I took the giant heatsink/fan (Zanman CNPS10X) off and all the CPU has on it is some Chinese letters and symbols so I assume it's a fake!
So my question is how do I measure performance to see if it matches what it is supposed to be able to do?
does Intel have any utilities to see if the CPU is genuine (Which it most likey is not) or a Chinese fake?
Also is it worth it at this point and time to try and find a real Xeon?
