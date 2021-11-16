How do I determine if my CPU is a Chinese Fake?

I was recently given an Asus X58 Sabertooth motherboard with what I assume to be a fake Xeon X5680

It had no ram or video card (Excuse me GPU LoL) I used some spare DDR 3 and an old Nvidia GT53o to test it.

It posts and say the CPU is an Xeon X5680 but I took the giant heatsink/fan (Zanman CNPS10X) off and all the CPU has on it is some Chinese letters and symbols so I assume it's a fake!

So my question is how do I measure performance to see if it matches what it is supposed to be able to do?

does Intel have any utilities to see if the CPU is genuine (Which it most likey is not) or a Chinese fake?

Also is it worth it at this point and time to try and find a real Xeon?
 
I don't think the Chinese quite have the tech for that yet.... What you likely have is a Chinese OEM chip. Still a legit Chinese market cpu, although it's specs might not line up with the NA/EU equivalent.
 
Post up a screen shot of cpu z, it will tell you if it believes that it is a fake. Run some benchmarks to see if the performance #'s are inline with the make and model of the cpu in question.
 
that^^^ and post some pics of it too
 
Never even thought about that.
The BIOS says 3.33GHZ so what are the differences (If any, other then markings?)
Any tools that I can run from a flash drive? I just booted it up and went into the BIOS no EFI/UEFI too old it's from 2010 it already has the last BIOS available for it.

any boot-able ones?
How? I don't know how to overclock a "Modern" PC the last one I did was an AMD K6/2 with jumpers and DIP switches 266MHZ to 333MHZ I was 13 I was a total NEWBIE and I just did the max that board supported I kept wondering why I kept getting BSOD's LoL!
 
Should be through the bios. The lga 1366 xeons and i7s were pretty good overclockers and are still decent chips. I think we have a thread here dedicated to x58 overclocking but there are also plenty online.

Perhaps passmark for the benchmark?

The one built into cpuz is decent as well so maybe start there.
 
