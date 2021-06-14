How do I delay Openhardwaremonitor's autostart by a few seconds?

I'm using Openhardwaremonitor in order to pass my cpu and gpu temps over to my fan controller software.

The problem I seem to be having, is Openhardwaremonitor appears to be launching too quickly, and 25% of the times I boot, I think Openhardwaremonitor is opening before my cpu sensor is ready and it doesn't pick up on my CPU temperature.

How do I set Openhardwaremonitor to open with a 5 second delay on bootup or something similar to that? I'm on Win10.