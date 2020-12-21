How did you purchase your Nvidia 3xxx series card? Owners vote only please.

How Many People Have Been Able to Aquire an Nvidia 3xxx series card from a non-official source?

  • I was able to get an Nvidia 3xxx series card from either a friend, auction, marketplace ect.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I got my card from an official retailer/Etailer. (examples: Microcenter, Newegg, ect)

    Votes: 12 100.0%
  • Total voters
    12
oldmanbal

oldmanbal

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 27, 2010
Messages
2,415
I know many of us have been searching for a new 3xxx series card since launch, and for those of you who have been fortunate enough to secure one, what has your experience been? There will be no discussion of scalpers or judging owners for their forthright sharing of experiences. Just curious what the spectrum is here at [H]

If you do not own a card, please don't vote in this poll, I appreciate your honesty. Feel free to participate in the discussion in a mindful manner.
 
C

Chelica

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 8, 2003
Messages
2,675
Voted, 3060ti Gigabyte Gaming OC (Newegg combo with Oloy via iOS app + apple pay), 3070 FE (Best buy via website on release day + luck and before they added in store pickup only), 3080 Gigabyte Vision (Newegg combo with Gigabyte PSU via iOS app + apple pay)
 
A

arestavo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 25, 2013
Messages
1,653
EVGA queue for a 3080 FTW3 Ultra, and day of release from EVGA for a 3090 FTW3 Ultra (and boy was it a fight).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top