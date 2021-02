Dxcpl is probably in the standard drivers. As for the modified version that makes it work, only the guy that modded it has it, if he hasn't shared it with others.



It was never impossible to make older DX11 cards run DX12. It was just a simple reality that it made no financial sense for companies to invest in making DX12 drivers for their older cards. Sure, this guy got DX12 running on older cards, but it won't be optimized, which is where the real work is.