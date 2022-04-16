How come none of the mechanical keyboard last more than 3 year, what happens to 50M keystroke guarantee?

My very mechanical keyboard, is a mistake, it's called Excalibur from Tesoro, and it keep failing



the replacement under warranty is from Tesoro, the USB keep getting disconnect, so have to unplug and re-plug



then I use the Cherry brand, this is the FOUNDER of Mechancial keyboard, the creator himself, at the 2.8 yr., 1 of the key stuck



Then I bought an Azio Retro Classic, white leather surface, gold round key mechanical. I start this around Nov. of last year, but after only a few mth. of use, 1 or 2 key stuck as I push down. I have to tab it to have that key bounce back up.



and yet according to so many the keyboard manufacturers, they all said mechanical keyboard guarantee 50 million+ keystroke. That's at least 20+ year.



Is there any good brand name out there that will last 5 to 10 year?