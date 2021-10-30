How Close to the original Sensei is the Sensei 10 in size / feel in your hand? how is scroll wheel?

OK... I'm left handed and I have realized I love mostly just the Orig Steelseries Sensei.... I "refurbished" my MLG that had had the switches get dirty and had the paint wear off on the shell... it is working good and looks "decent".I had bought a Sensei 310 awhile ago and have been using it, but it was always irritating me, as the shape is not the same (exactly) and the scroll wheel was apparently designed by satan because it is the worst one i remember using. My MLG Sensei's scroll wheel is significantly better (imho).So the question how much does the Sensei Ten feel like the orig Sensei design (looks like should be pretty close?) and how is the scroll wheel is it all stiff and terrible like the 310 or is it "alright" like this MLG? Also does it have the same low profile shape because that is "perfect", I was so annoyed by the high back hump on the Zowie za... I hated it and went to the 310 quickly.. but then decided just to fix the MLG up ... because the 310 kinda sucked as well.Thank you for any input (get it peripheral joke?)the 310 next to the MLG and a shot of my painting skills (note I put a scratch in it as absolutely soon as it was painted =p, I have some nerve damage in my hand and sometimes I drop things and I dropped this.... oh well.)Also how much better is the sensor on the 10 than my MLG... I still game but, I can't have the sensitivity up too far in order to keep control of movement due to hand injuries..