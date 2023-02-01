How can you make the Bios Store your Windows 10 Product Key

I have an MSI Pro Z690-A DDR4 Mother Board.
I am Using Windows 10 Pro.
I have a Paid License Key which has been Activated.
This Key is Functioning OK.
When I Enter it , Windows is Activated.
I have never had to Enter that Key since the First time.
And each time I did a clean install of windows , it was Activated Automatically .
However now after a clean install I have to Enter the Key manually.
I am suspecting that the Key should be Stored in The Bios Somewhere.
But I do not know Where in the Bios that Setting is.
Could someone Please Help.
