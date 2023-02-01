How can you make the Bios Store your Windows 10 Product Key

I have an MSI Pro Z690-A DDR4 Mother Board.

I am Using Windows 10 Pro.

I have a Paid License Key which has been Activated.

This Key is Functioning OK.

When I Enter it , Windows is Activated.

I have never had to Enter that Key since the First time.

And each time I did a clean install of windows , it was Activated Automatically .

However now after a clean install I have to Enter the Key manually.

I am suspecting that the Key should be Stored in The Bios Somewhere.

But I do not know Where in the Bios that Setting is.

Could someone Please Help.