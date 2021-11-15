How Can USB Connected Network Wi-Fi Adapter Work on Full Potential?

Hello,I have USB 2.0 network Wi-Fi 802.11n 300Mbps dongle that has maximum speed of 50Mbps.I saw the following USB 3.0 Wi-Fi 802.11ac 1200Mbps adapter:What I wondering about is how can this adapter achieve x4 bandwidth compared to 300Mbps still through 5v 500mAh USB port.Obviously I will get 300Mbps but at least this time it will be expected 300Mbps and not 50Mbps that I get with dongle.