How can the PCB inside our car remote sustain -20 deg. C weather?

for car manufacturers charging us $100+ for car remote replacement, how does the PCB inside able to sustain -5 deg. C or lower for the whole winter, year after year? in any PCB that we handle, there is a manual that says operating temperature around 5 to 40 deg. C. So when we uses these keyless entry, doesn't that drastically cut down the life span of the remote? I have car that allows me to turn the key with an actual key, but there are cars out there that there is no key hole, you have to use the remote. IF that remote dies, you're in the middle of the street, what do you do?