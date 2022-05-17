How can I tell if I’m making any profit? How to read MOTD on HiveOS?

First post:



Been mining a couple of days now. Starting small with two 1660 supers. Mining through HiveOS, 2miners pool, Ethereum.



How can I tell if I’m actually making any profit? Do coins automatically deposit to my crypto wallet (MetaMask)? Also I need help reading MOTD, I’m not so sure what I’m looking at. I’m averaging 50Mh.



Also, any helpful tips are greatly welcomed and appreciated!