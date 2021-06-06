How can I take a Win 10 Enterprise HD and put it in a new laptop?

Windows 10 is really good about adapting to being plunked into a totally different machine as long as some basic things like UEFI or BIOS, 64-bit or 32-bit, AHCI or ATA or NVMe or RAID all match. Transfering the activation could be an issue depending of whether it's tied to the firmware on the current laptop but the hardware should all work fine.



Before the last time you shut down the old laptop before removing the HDD, I'd recommend running DDU on the GFX drivers and uninstalling any devices that are specific to that system. When you start the new laptop with the old hard drive for the first time, the OS may take a few tries to fully boot but in my experience it usually succeeds and will automatically fetch drivers for most stuff via the web.