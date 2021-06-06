How can I take a Win 10 Enterprise HD and put it in a new laptop?

Bird222

I've got a situation where I might have to get another laptop and I want to take the hd I have and put it in a new laptop. How can I do this?
 
Zepher

unplug it and put it in the other one if they use the same style hard drives, ie, 2.5" SATA or M.2 SATA or NVME.
I personally would use Paragon Migrate OS to SSD and migrate the OS to the drive for the new laptop.
 
NattyKathy

Windows 10 is really good about adapting to being plunked into a totally different machine as long as some basic things like UEFI or BIOS, 64-bit or 32-bit, AHCI or ATA or NVMe or RAID all match. Transfering the activation could be an issue depending of whether it's tied to the firmware on the current laptop but the hardware should all work fine.

Before the last time you shut down the old laptop before removing the HDD, I'd recommend running DDU on the GFX drivers and uninstalling any devices that are specific to that system. When you start the new laptop with the old hard drive for the first time, the OS may take a few tries to fully boot but in my experience it usually succeeds and will automatically fetch drivers for most stuff via the web.
 
pendragon1

should just work. like kathy said, match the sata mode and that should be it. you can clean up first, i usually dont. ive got a drive at work with 10 edu that ive transplanted between 10ish models without issue.
 
Bird222

Windows 10 is really good about adapting to being plunked into a totally different machine as long as some basic things like UEFI or BIOS, 64-bit or 32-bit, AHCI or ATA or NVMe or RAID all match. Transfering the activation could be an issue depending of whether it's tied to the firmware on the current laptop but the hardware should all work fine.

Before the last time you shut down the old laptop before removing the HDD, I'd recommend running DDU on the GFX drivers and uninstalling any devices that are specific to that system. When you start the new laptop with the old hard drive for the first time, the OS may take a few tries to fully boot but in my experience it usually succeeds and will automatically fetch drivers for most stuff via the web.
Thanks for the replies guys. What is 'DDU on the GFX drivers?
 
