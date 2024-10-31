How can I stop GeForce experience from automatic startup on win 11?

How can I stop GeForce experience from automatic startup on win 11? It's not in the startup tab and i can't find it in the geforce app. So where is it? lol
 
In general all startup application can be enabled or disabled in your startup taskmanager tab:

Same would go for services, if you go to your services (Windows + R for run, type services.msc enter), you can look at the Nvidia services and put them enabled, manual or disabled.
 
It's in neither of these places? Not in startup and can't find it in services? lol millions of people on geforce experience surely someone definitively knows where the option is? lol
 
There is no service called Nvidia Display Container LS or something or the sorts ( I think that could be the one that I would try looking at my services list)
 
