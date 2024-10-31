xDiVolatilX
How can I stop GeForce experience from automatic startup on win 11? It's not in the startup tab and i can't find it in the geforce app. So where is it? lol
In general all startup application can be enabled or disabled in your startup taskmanager tab:

Same would go for services, if you go to your services (Windows + R for run, type services.msc enter), you can look at the Nvidia services and put them enabled, manual or disabled.
Same would go for services, if you go to your services (Windows + R for run, type services.msc enter), you can look at the Nvidia services and put them enabled, manual or disabled.
There is no service called Nvidia Display Container LS or something or the sorts ( I think that could be the one that I would try looking at my services list)
Bingo, thanks bruh