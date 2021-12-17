How can I know why this laptop is benchmarking at 60% of what it should ?

Specs.

Gateway Laptop N Series (walmart specific model)

I5-1035g1

DDR4 @ 3200



I am running Cinebench R23

I am getting a score of 2600+-

The score should be around 4000+-



How can I know what exactly is causing the huge drop in performance.

I have gone over all the bios settings, and not one of them has made a difference in the benchmark score.

(I have not tried every single setting)



Right now it seems it might be Windows 10 21H1 that is causing the performance issues.



Are there any programs that I can run while I am benchmarking, that will tell me exactly what is happening and why the score is so low ?



I currently have all the power settings set, so they "should" not be slowing down the laptop.

The power mode is set to "best performance" which is supposed to stop power throttling.



THX for any help.