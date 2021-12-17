How can I know why this laptop is benchmarking at 60% of what it should ?

Specs.
Gateway Laptop N Series (walmart specific model)
I5-1035g1
DDR4 @ 3200

I am running Cinebench R23
I am getting a score of 2600+-
The score should be around 4000+-

How can I know what exactly is causing the huge drop in performance.
I have gone over all the bios settings, and not one of them has made a difference in the benchmark score.
(I have not tried every single setting)

Right now it seems it might be Windows 10 21H1 that is causing the performance issues.

Are there any programs that I can run while I am benchmarking, that will tell me exactly what is happening and why the score is so low ?

I currently have all the power settings set, so they "should" not be slowing down the laptop.
The power mode is set to "best performance" which is supposed to stop power throttling.

THX for any help.
 
First thing to check-
How are your CPU temperatures and clocks under heavy load? Cinebench makes CPUs run HOT hot hot, It's very possible the laptop is thermal throttling in CB.

Second thing to check-
Can you see what power level (in Watts) your CPU is running at? Many Intel mobile CPUs can be implemented with various Power Limits and if yours is being limited to a lower power level than the one you're comparing in the benchmark (even being the same. CPU model) that would explain the disparity.

Third thing to check-
Is your memory configuration single-channel or dual-channel? This won't make nearly as much of a difference as the first two things and would be unlikely to affect CB score so significantly AFAIK but memory config is worth confirming on cheaper laptops.
 
