How can I install a graphics card into my system, and which to choose?

bigweed

So I am trying to install a graphics card into my desktop PC. My PC is a HP Prodesk 400 G5 SFF, product 4CZ70ET#ABU:

Intel Core i5-8500 Six Core 3.0GHz
256GB SSD M.2 PCIe NVMe
1 x 16GB DDR4-2666Mhz RAM
Intel UHD Graphics
180 W internal power supply
Win 10 Pro x64
Case dimensions - 27 x 29.6 x 9.5 cm
Optional GPU - (not installed) AMD Radeon™ R7 430 Graphics (2 GB GDDR5 dedicated)

I have read the HP info for it and it says there is a spare 1 PCIe 3 x16 slot. I have taken some photos of the inside of the case:

http://imgur.com/a/QsmtmuT
http://imgur.com/a/4t9yyJM

Can anyone suggest how I can install a graphics card and connect to power supply? I know where the PCIe slot is, but I am not sure how to connect it to the PSU
Also, which card under £100 would be good? I am looking to play some Call of Duty Warzone if possible

Cheers for all help
 
Aegir

Look for the black connector on the left side of this coming out of your power supply.
Some graphics cards require two. Most will have six wires, with two more off to the side that combine to form 8.

If your PSU doesn't have any, but does have molex, you can use that device below to convert molex into a PCIe Connector.

4pin-molex-to-8pin-pcie-power-adapter-cable.jpg


However, a 180 watt power supply will likely not be enough for even the weakest graphics cards.
Being a prebuilt computer, you might also find it difficult to upgrade, if it uses non-standard size specifications for the PSU.

If you do a lot of research, you might still find an answer.
 
kirbyrj

Edit: Nevermind...I didn't realize there was a whole photo gallery.

Realistically, you're going to be limited by the single slot and the low profile. Any low profile cards that "might" work for COD are more than 1 slot wide. Your best bet is probably something like a GDDR5 version of the Nvidia GT 1030 (not the DDR3/4 version). I don't know what they go for over there, but I see some at American retailers around $90-120 depending on the brand. I'd also get a maching stick of RAM so you have dual channel. That should help your performance. Just take out the memory stick, and then plug the part number into ebay and you generally find people who upgraded and are selling their single stick.
 
