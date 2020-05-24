How can I install a graphics card into my system, and which to choose?

Edit: Nevermind...I didn't realize there was a whole photo gallery.



Realistically, you're going to be limited by the single slot and the low profile. Any low profile cards that "might" work for COD are more than 1 slot wide. Your best bet is probably something like a GDDR5 version of the Nvidia GT 1030 (not the DDR3/4 version). I don't know what they go for over there, but I see some at American retailers around $90-120 depending on the brand. I'd also get a maching stick of RAM so you have dual channel. That should help your performance. Just take out the memory stick, and then plug the part number into ebay and you generally find people who upgraded and are selling their single stick.