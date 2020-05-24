How can I install a graphics card into my system, and which to choose?

So I am trying to install a graphics card into my desktop PC. My PC is a HP Prodesk 400 G5 SFF, product 4CZ70ET#ABU:
Intel Core i5-8500 Six Core 3.0GHz
256GB SSD M.2 PCIe NVMe
1 x 16GB DDR4-2666Mhz RAM
Intel UHD Graphics
180 W internal power supply
Win 10 Pro x64
Case dimensions - 27 x 29.6 x 9.5 cm
Optional GPU - (not installed) AMD Radeon™ R7 430 Graphics (2 GB GDDR5 dedicated)
I have read the HP info for it and it says there is a spare 1 PCIe 3 x16 slot. I have taken some photos of the inside of the case:
Can anyone suggest how I can install a graphics card and connect to power supply? I know where the PCIe slot is, but I am not sure how to connect it to the PSU
Also, which card under £100 would be good? I am looking to play some Call of Duty Warzone if possible
Cheers for all help
