How can I hook up 2 pcs to my Z5500?

Please help lolThe audio system is a Z5500First PC has a sound blaster x ae-5Optical out of ae-5 to optical in on z5500 perfect.GproX headphones connected to the ae-5 headphones 3.5 and mic 3.5 perfect.Second PC can't hook up optical because Z5500 only has 1 optical input. So 6 channel direct or stereo switch in the back also to which 3.5 port on the z5500?Which port should I hookup my second pcs headset ( logi g230) too? Out of which ports on the sound blaster Z? While also having the z5500 hooked up also for external speakers.I'm so confused help please