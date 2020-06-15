How can I get the most out of my 3700x?

So, in the past, I have never cared about overclocking or seriously tweaking in the bios. My first build was with an Athlon xp and a 9800pro, that will tell you how long I have been a builder(for myself and the occasional family member.) Back then tweaking was more serious and, quite honestly, it was tough to risk parts you could not replace. Over the past 15 years or so I have simply bought the best intel chip, the best nvidia card, enabled xmp and called it a day. So here I am today all in on 2 Ryzen builds because, well we get older and, hopefully, have more funds for this hobby, AMD finally gets it shit together and makes a compelling product that is interesting enough for me to finally switch back. Interesting, as I made these recent purchases I kept saying that to myself. AMD is more interesting right now, they are trying some things that are not brute force and competing. Now I am sitting here with my 3700x and my 5700xt and I have done the same thing I always do, xmp enabled, all else to auto, job done.



It doesn't feel quite right. This is a fully custom water loop system, and my temps are not where they should be. Don't misunderstand, the temps are ok, idle mid 30's and 79 under AIDA64 stress test. However I do know water cooling, I have done it alot. That is good but not quite what it should be. I have tested and tried everything on the hardware side, trust me on this, I have gone overkill on cooling hardware. Please do not misunderstand, I am not afraid for my cpu or system, it runs fine, but I have read so much about voltage, PBO, setting everything up right with ryzen master, power plans, etc etc. I do believe that as a Ryzen owner there are some tweaks that I need to make to get the temps that I should have and to get the most out of it.



So that is what I am asking, is there a definitive guide to how to optimize ryzen processors? Can one of you guide me through the process? Yes there are lots of opinions on the internet, but I trust these forums rather than some guy with a blog or, god forbid reddit.



I am using an Asrock x570 Taichi, 3700x, gskill trident z neo 3600. Bios is up to date as is chipset. I humbly ask for your knowledge.