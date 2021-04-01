How can I find out what is waking the PC up?

I am using my Dell Precision T1700 as a bedroom HTPC put it in Standby mode when not in use so I can use my wireless keyboard to wake it (I'm lazy and sometimes I don't want to get off my ass).



Sometime a minute or even an hour or even right away I see it turn back on! I don't know the meaning of the various S states as I usually keep my main build on all of the time (except for maintenance and adding or removing parts) but the Dell I'd like to turn off or put in low power mode.



I turn the keyboard off it is a Logitech MK700/MK710 (Don't know which the bottom says both models) with a standard unifying receiver into a back USB 2.0 port.



So is there any easy way to see what is making it wake up when I don't want it to?



PS: Is there a way to turn a modern ATX PC on with a remote? I have several MCE RC6 type remotes and the receivers for them it can turn it off but once off it will not be able to turn it back on.