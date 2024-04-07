How can I do clean Install on this old Nvidia card?

Chevy-SS
I have been trying and trying to do a clean install of my Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 SE video card, to no avail. I have utilized numerous Google searches and links, but still cannot get it right. In the end, the 'Nvidia Control Panel' always remains inoperable (it used to work, but something happened).
Yes, it's an old card, but I don't do any gaming on this computer any more, so the card is perfect for general office use.
Can anyone help me with a proven way/link to get a clean Nvidia install?
