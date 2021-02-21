How can I connect three laptops to a fourth one?

Hello

I want to connect three laptops to a fourth one and operate all the four from the fourth one.

I need full operation, i.e. video, audio, hotkeys, etc.

I also need minimal latency.

Can you suggest please what hardware/software do I need?

My budget is limited, I have seen online some in the region of $25 but I can consider some a bit more expensive.

Thanks!
 
