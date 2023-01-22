How can i check the maximum power usage of my 4090?

xDiVolatilX
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2021
- Messages
- 1,118
I am using Furmark and at 4k gpu stress test I am only pulling 315 W according to HWMonitor
How can I pull the full 450 W? Which program? What settings?
My MSI Gaming X 4090 came with the 3x8 power connector. Not the 4x8 one. Any reason why? What is the max power a 3x8 4090 could/should be pulling on Furmark? Or is there another way to test max power draw/temps?
I'm sitting at 59C right now on 4k stress test on furmark with the 4090 pulling 320W max.
Is this normal or I should be hitting 450? or more?
How can I pull the full 450 W? Which program? What settings?
My MSI Gaming X 4090 came with the 3x8 power connector. Not the 4x8 one. Any reason why? What is the max power a 3x8 4090 could/should be pulling on Furmark? Or is there another way to test max power draw/temps?
I'm sitting at 59C right now on 4k stress test on furmark with the 4090 pulling 320W max.
Is this normal or I should be hitting 450? or more?