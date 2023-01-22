How can i check the maximum power usage of my 4090?

With a 3x8 connector your max power should be 525w because you're forgetting about the 75w it can pull from the PCI-e slot.



It's likely Furmark is only using a portion of the GPU instead of all of it. I have no idea when it was last updated but it is old and probably leaving large portions of the GPU unused. That's why you're not seeing high temps or large power draws. I think I fired up Furmark when I got my 6750xt and saw similar results to yours. The power usage and temps weren't even remotely close to what I was expecting.



Since I'm still stuck at 1080p for the moment I can't even challenge a 6750xt graphically but the one program I have used which tends to max out the GPU or at least get close to it is Folding@Home, a distributed computing project. So far that's the only thing which has pushed my GPU power and temps up.



Also, just because the power connectors for the card indicate a certain maximum wattage, it doesn't mean the card can or will pull that much wattage. There are other things which can limit it. My old Sapphire Radeon RX570 has an 8 pin connector meaning it can use up to 225w. However, the stock power limit is 125w and I never pushed it over 150w. And F@H was the only thing which would make it get close or hit the max power usage. Nothing graphical ever pushed the temps or power usage anywhere near what F@H would do.



There may be some graphical benchmark and stress test software which will push the GPU to max but I don't know what programs they are anymore.