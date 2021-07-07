How best to configure a 24 drive zPool??

Deadjasper
Been researching this and at this point it's clear as mud. Need some help.
Supermicro 24 bay SC846 chassis
X8DTE-F MB
Xeon E5645 x 2
48GB ECC RDIMM (Is this enough?)
LSI 9201 8i JBOD Controller
24 2TB HD's (mix of SAS and SATA)
My first plan was to make 3 8 drive vdevs but after using the ZFS calculator here https://wintelguy.com/zfs-calc.pl I decided this was a stupid idea as capacity goes to total shit compared to 2 12 drive vdevs.
Since I've never done a multi vdev zPool I'm a bit unclear as to how to proceed. Do I create each vdev and then combine them into one zPool? My goal is the largest capacity zPool using double parity. This will be for a media server so performance isn't critical.
TIA
