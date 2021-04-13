How bad is the MSI Z590-A PRO?

I wound up getting that board because I didn't realize it was the lowest-end model MSI had at the time (I was thinking $189 was perhaps the lower-end of mid-tier, not entry-level). I didn't want LEDs or Wi-Fi, and I did want a PS/2 port for my keyboard. This was the only one that fit the bill as far as the features I wanted. Now that I've got it though, I'm wondering if it can handle my 11700K, and whether overclocking is out of the question or not. I remember in the past a lot of entry-level motherboards couldn't handle high-end CPUs even at stock, and I actually had a dual-core CPU fry a motherboard under load within a few months at one point back in the mid-2000s.Overall, the board itself seems really nice for the money, has armor on the first PCI-E slot, has an M.2 shield, etc. But I've gotten a lot of people asking me why I'd pair a cheap board like this with an 11700K, saying it's a bad match, etc. I don't really need to overclock this because I'm pretty happy with how the CPU performs out of the box, but I'm just curious if a board like this has any headroom for overclocking at all, or whether getting a low-end board like this would only be a problem for an extreme OC. Like, suppose I wanted to modestly overclock the 11700K from 3.6GHz to 4GHz. Would a board like this be able to handle that? If it can't, that's fine, but I'm just curious how bad it really is.