How bad is the MSI Z590-A PRO?

A

athenian200

Gawd
Joined
Mar 29, 2012
Messages
735
https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/Z590-A-PRO/Overview

I wound up getting that board because I didn't realize it was the lowest-end model MSI had at the time (I was thinking $189 was perhaps the lower-end of mid-tier, not entry-level). I didn't want LEDs or Wi-Fi, and I did want a PS/2 port for my keyboard. This was the only one that fit the bill as far as the features I wanted. Now that I've got it though, I'm wondering if it can handle my 11700K, and whether overclocking is out of the question or not. I remember in the past a lot of entry-level motherboards couldn't handle high-end CPUs even at stock, and I actually had a dual-core CPU fry a motherboard under load within a few months at one point back in the mid-2000s.

Overall, the board itself seems really nice for the money, has armor on the first PCI-E slot, has an M.2 shield, etc. But I've gotten a lot of people asking me why I'd pair a cheap board like this with an 11700K, saying it's a bad match, etc. I don't really need to overclock this because I'm pretty happy with how the CPU performs out of the box, but I'm just curious if a board like this has any headroom for overclocking at all, or whether getting a low-end board like this would only be a problem for an extreme OC. Like, suppose I wanted to modestly overclock the 11700K from 3.6GHz to 4GHz. Would a board like this be able to handle that? If it can't, that's fine, but I'm just curious how bad it really is.
 
StormNobleheart

StormNobleheart

Weaksauce
Joined
Apr 12, 2017
Messages
111
The motherboard does not appear bad from the specifications and looking at the layout. It appears to have decent power delivery. I would give it a try.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
19,167
I paired a 6700K and an 8700K with MSI boards in that same class. They overclocked well, had good memory support, had the features I wanted, and were under $200. I wouldn't sweat it. With only a few exceptions, those $200-range MSI boards tend to be really solid choices. For what it's worth, I'm using another one (x570 Tomahawk) for my new Ryzen 5800X build, too.
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
57,925
MSI caught so much flack for motherboards like the X570-A Pro, they won't be producing anything that egregiously bad any time soon. The X570 Tomahawk and X570 Unify were an "apology tour" of sorts for MSI.

Domingo said:
I paired a 6700K and an 8700K with MSI boards in that same class. They overclocked well, had good memory support, had the features I wanted, and were under $200. I wouldn't sweat it. With only a few exceptions, those $200-range MSI boards tend to be really solid choices. For what it's worth, I'm using another one (x570 Tomahawk) for my new Ryzen 5800X build, too.
Click to expand...
The X570 Tomahawk was produced after the first run of ultra-budget boards by MSI that had a notoriously bad reputation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top