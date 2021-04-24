How bad did I screw up my radiator?

Ok. I'm an idiot and I'm embarrassed that I need to post this.NZXT Kraken Z73. I'm not even exactly sure HOW I managed to pull this off but I was attaching my fans to my 360 radiator and the radiator to the case and somehow I managed to miss the screw hole JUST right and the screw went through the fins of the radiator. It didn't "feel" like it missed. I felt just a tiny bit of resistance on the screwdriver and backed the screw out then reset it and it felt like the screw threads had bitten properly in the hole. They didn't though. It was the screw spreading the fins of the radiator and biting into that soft aluminum that I was feeling. When the screw starting giving more and more resistance I figured out something was amiss. But by then the screw was already probably a good half inch through the radiator. Worst thing is that I was stupid enough to do it twice. Because that one set of holes wasn't quite lined up that meant that the screw in the opposite corner did the same thing.I removed the screws, and carefully cleaned up the aluminum filings left over with a damp rag. On visual inspection it just looked like the screws "spread" the fins enough to make small holes. The spot that the holes were in would be covered by fan frame anyway so I'm not sure how much cooling they would have provided.I know that the liquid doesn't move through the actual fins and I don't see anything leaking.Do you think it will be ok? Or do I need to pull the pump and get an entirely new Z73? I feel stupid enough already but hopefully this mistake will be more minor and I'm more worried than I need to be.Thanks for the help and advice