How bad did I lose the Silicon Lotto?

Trying to tame my i9 12900k but I can't get it stable under 1.34 vcore in cinebench R23. Went through three coolers (started with Scythe Fuma 2, then an AIO Artic II 280 and now the 360) and just finally got it to stop thermal throttling.



The Asus mobo keeps trying to auto set the voltage to 1.42 vcore to run stock clocks which causes it to thermal throttle like crazy (and has made me hate this mobo) even on the Artic II 360. While my case isn't the greatest for airflow as it's a Fractal Meshify C (solid panel with a hole cut in it to feed the video card with cold air) so it's not terrible either.



In order to keep the motherboard from ramping up the voltage I was forced to turn on Intel Fail Safes otherwise the auto overclocking just pushes the vcore back to 1.42 anyway...



I keep seeing people posting 1.15-1.25 vcore specs but if I try that it locks up just loading cinebench (before I even hit test).



Are there settings I'm missing that make the CPU this hot/unstable or did I just lose the silicon lotto?



CPU: Intel 12900K

Heatsink: AIO Artic II 360

Mobo: Asus Strix Z690-A Gaming Wifi D4

Memory: G-Skill Ripjaw V series 3200 Timing 14-14-14-34

Video: Gigabyte 6900XT

Storage: Samsung M.2 980 Pro

PSU: Seasonic Gold Plus 850

Case: Fractal Meshify C