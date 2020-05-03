How are the Asus Z390 boards?

Replacing my Ryzen system as I'm tired of troubleshooting stability issues.Need 8C/16T, so going with a 9900K. Video card will either be an RX580 or the 5700XT I have coming (last troubleshooting step on Ryzen before it becomes a server forever).Stability and speed are key - lots of video and audio editing, some gaming. Two M2 NVMe slots, lots of USB3 ports, need a good audio DAC as well (when I'm not using a USB headset for things). Basically, looking for similar specs the the MSI X370 Gaming Pro Carbon I currently have, although with better software (I hope), and not crashing.Looking between these three, as this is what Microcenter locally has in stock:Sadly, they're totally out of everything else except Asrock, and I'm not going there for anything but a true server (like their server boards, not so much consumer).I'm having a bit of trouble figuring a couple of things out.1. The TUF board says it supports Optane; something I'd actually be able to use in the future- the other two don't say so, although it's just an NVME interface and chipset feature normally - do they actually support it and just not talk about it?2. Is there any feature that the maximus has that the others don't? It looks very similar to the STRIX on the website, and even the comparo page on Asus isn't super clear (when it loads).