How are Samsung phones nowadays?

Haven't owned a Samsung phone since probably the Note 2 or 3. Right now I have a Pixel 4XL and it's.. decent, battery life is kind of poop and I don't even use the swipe feature which was cause for the big forehead. Right now Best Buy has a deal for $250 off the Samsung S20 FE when you do monthly payments and was thinking of doing a side grade. My only gripe though is it seems Samsung is still late to the party with updates compared to other carriers and the FE shipped with Android 10/One UI 2.5. The phone itself seems super good for the price, I would be getting a lower resolution but better screen with 120hz refresh, bigger battery (by 800mAh), and maybe slightly better cameras (I'm not huge on photography video).

Any thoughts from Samsung owners?
 
I use S10 for an year and it is very good phone. Battery life is ok if do no set maximum performance where battery is eaten like there is no tomorrow. I guess that mode is for gaming. I am happy wih my phone .
 
