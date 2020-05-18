How an Inmate Serving a Murder Sentence Made a Huge Math Discovery]

erek
Opinion?
"In their paper, Havens, Cerruti, and two other mathematicians study a linear transformation of an infinite continued fraction and draw conclusions from their findings. Then they apply those findings back to (relatively speaking) famous continued fractions.
Havens told Cerruti he went through his prison’s Intensive Transition Program:
https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/a32502357/inmate-math-discovery-prison-continued-fractions/
"It's designed to effectively aid you into 'taking your head from your backside.' This was my schedule. Eat, math, remove my head from my backside, brush, rinse, repeat. It was an important time in my life."

With a scholarly publication under his belt and about 16 more years in his sentence, Havens has an opportunity to continue to grow his mathematical talents—if he can keep finding the right pen pals.
