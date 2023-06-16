How AMD Zen Almost Didn't Make It | Stories of Ryzen, ft. Unreleased CPUs

Really cool history

“This didn't make the final cut for our upcoming, in-depth lab tour of AMD's testing & engineering campus in Austin, Texas, but the stories told (and the unreleased products shown) were too interesting to cut entirely -- so we branched out the discussion. This covers some of AMD Zen's history from a side conversation with Amit Mehra and Bill Alverson at AMD, discussing the many challenges of initial bring-up, products that get pitched and some that don't make it to market, and how Zen almost didn't make the original showing in 2016. AMD's Ryzen CPUs launched to the public in 2017, but this content looks at the behind-the-scenes of what led up to that launch.GamersNexus pays for all of its own travel for on-location coverage. Learn more in our ethics statements and policies”

just finished watching.. interesting hearing about all the different things they experiment on that never actually makes it as a product. but the crazy part was hearing about why they quit doing the laser etching on the raven ridge chips, never would of even crossed my mind as that causing the issues they were seeing.
 
This is the kind of stuff I like to watch. I don't generally watch opinionated nonsense on YouTube but I will watch stuff like this all day long.

As someone that went through the highs and lows of AMD I was hopeful that Zen would work out... unfortunately I didn't have enough foresight to buy stock when it was like $2 a share.
 
