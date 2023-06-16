How AMD Zen Almost Didn't Make It | Stories of Ryzen, ft. Unreleased CPUs

erek
Really cool history
“This didn't make the final cut for our upcoming, in-depth lab tour of AMD's testing & engineering campus in Austin, Texas, but the stories told (and the unreleased products shown) were too interesting to cut entirely -- so we branched out the discussion. This covers some of AMD Zen's history from a side conversation with Amit Mehra and Bill Alverson at AMD, discussing the many challenges of initial bring-up, products that get pitched and some that don't make it to market, and how Zen almost didn't make the original showing in 2016. AMD's Ryzen CPUs launched to the public in 2017, but this content looks at the behind-the-scenes of what led up to that launch.GamersNexus pays for all of its own travel for on-location coverage. Learn more in our ethics statements and policies”
