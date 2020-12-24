How AI and ML innovations are driving the need for hardware transformation

erek
"Matrix multiplication is important, Lee agrees. AMD’s new CDNA technology, can do matrix fused multiply-adds on a variety of different operand sizes, but knowing how those are going to fit together in conjunction with how dense or sparse the problem is, and being able to do that, whether it’s through libraries or compilers, is critical.
“All of these elements, including the matrix multiply-adds have been around for a while, but understanding different operand sizes and sparsity, and combining them in new ways is one of the largest trends in AI and ML today,” he says."
https://venturebeat.com/2020/12/23/...the-need-for-hardware-transformation-vb-live/
