How a Minor Calculation Error Cost Intel Half a Billion Dollars

"This is highlighted by the company’s decision to convert the infamously broken chips into keychains with the above quote from Grove, basically always-prevalent reminders to employees that they’re not perfect, but they’re learning from their mistakes.
The Pentium processor, even with the flaw, became one of the defining technology launches of the ’90s, succeeding at its goal of upgrading the CPU’s role in a computer from a mere component hiding in the box into a household name. And one could make the case that, while they certainly upset some of their more technical users, the saga raised the profile of the company among the same general computing users it was trying to reach with its emphasis on branding.
And not to be lost here is that this saga actually made a mathematician famous, which is not something you can say every day. Thomas Nicely—whose prior claim to fame, before the fateful equation that cost Intel half a billion dollars, was a board game that predicted the future success of fantasy football—admittedly didn’t see it coming.
“Mathematicians in general have very private lives,” he said at the peak of the scandal in an Associated Press interview. “I find it kind of embarrassing to see my own name in print.”
Nicely, who died last year and was largely seen as legendary by his peers, spent roughly three decades at the University of Lynchburg before retiring in 2000.
One side effect of the scandal that, for a time, changed his life? He helped to extend Brun’s constant just a little bit further."
